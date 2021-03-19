GATE 2021 Result Announced: 17.82% Of 7.1 Lakh Candidates Qualify Exam

  • Home
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay has released the exam result at gate.iitb.ac.in

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 10:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) and out of the 7,11,542 candidates to appear for it, 1,26,813, or 17.82 per cent qualified. This is “comparable to the performance in previous years of GATE examination”, said a statement from IIT Bombay which conducted GATE 2021. The official GATE 2021 scorecard will be available for download at the GOAPS portal, appsgate.iitb.ac.in. from March 30 to June 30, 2021.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now

The exam, conducted mainly for admission to MTech programmes, was held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Over 9.1 lakh admit cards had been issued for the exam, said IIT Bombay in its statement. Of these registered candidates, around 7.1 lakh finally appeared for the exam. GATE 2021 was held in a total of 27 papers including the newly-introduced Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Sciences.

The paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female.

The Director of IIT Bombay, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri called the toppers of all papers included in the GATE 2021 exam to congratulate them individually, said the IIT Bombay statement. The GATE 2021 committee included members from Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and seven IITs -- IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

