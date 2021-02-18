  • Home
GATE Response Sheet 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the response sheet of GATE 2021. In order to download the response sheet, candidates will have to login to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in with their credentials.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 2:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Bombay Releases GATE 2021 Response Sheets, Here's Direct Link
Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

GATE Response Sheet 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the response sheet of GATE 2021. In order to download the response sheet, candidates will have to login to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in with their credentials. IIT Bombay conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) from February 6 to February 14. The GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers, including two newly-introduced papers, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).

The overall attendance of all the GATE 2021 papers stood at 78 per cent which was similar to GATE 2020.

Direct link to download GATE response sheet

How To Download GATE 2021 Response Sheet

  • Go to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on the link that reads “responses of candidates are available”.
  • Now, login using your enrollment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password.
  • Submit to check responses recorded during the exam.

If a candidate has forgotten his or her password, there is a link on the login page through which it can be recovered.

GATE 2021 was held for over 9 lakh students. IIT Bombay will announce results on March 22.

GATE 2021 was conducted as a Computer Based Test. The paper had objective type questions comprising three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

There will be negative marking for a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

