GATE 2021 Registration Portal To Reopen On October 28 For Choosing Exam City

GATE 2021 Portal To Reopen On October 28 For Choosing Exam City

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will reopen the GATE 2021 registration portal on October 28, 2020, for changing the choice of examination city. Candidates who register for GATE 2021 on or before the last date will be able to edit the application form on the GOAPS online registration portal at gate.iitb.ac.in. The last date to apply for GATE 2021 is October 7 but candidates can submit their application up to October 12 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

“Due to the present Covid-19 pandemic situation, a few candidates are probably not able to decide on the choice of examination city at this moment. To provide relief to the candidates in the best possible way without affecting the scheduling issues of the examination, a ONE-TIME chance to change the CHOICE OF CITY for GATE 2021 examination WITHOUT ANY EXTRA FEE will be given to only the successfully registered candidates till Friday 13th November 2020,” an official statement said.

From October 28 to November 13, registered candidates will be able to change their examination city without any additional fee. They will also be able to edit their paper choices and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change, IIT Bombay said.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The GATE examination is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

GATE 2021 will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The admit cards for the GATE 2021 will be made available from January 8, 2021.