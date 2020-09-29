GATE 2021 Registration Last Day Tomorrow; Check How To Fill Application Form

The submission of GATE 2021 application form will close tomorrow, September 30. IIT Bombay has released GATE application form 2021 and started GATE registration at the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates have to register at GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) through GATE 2021 official website gate.iitb.ac.in to access GATE registration form. Candidates can also access the GATE registration form 2021 by visiting the website- appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 application form last date is September 30, however, the GATE registration will be available till October 7 with a late fee. The process of filling GATE application form 2021 includes GATE bregistration, filling the form, uploading documents and payment of application fees for GATE 2021.

GATE registration fee is different formal the categories. Candidates must check the GATE registration 2021 eligibility criteria before beginning the GATE registration process. Only those registered candidates who fill and submit the GATE registration will be eligible to appear for the GATE entrance examination.

GATE is held as a screening test for admission into M.E./M.Tech/PhD at the IITs, NITS, IIITs and CFTIs and also for recruitment in PSUs.

GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT Bombay for 27 subjects on February 5 to 7 and 12 to 14.

GATE 2021 Application Form And GATE Registration: Check How To Fill The Form

Step 1: GATE Registration

GATE registration can be done through GOAPS portal by entering a name, email ID and mobile number. Once the enrolment number is generated, create a password and complete GATE registration.

Step 2: Fill Application Form

Once the GATE registration is completed, login and enter all the requisite details such as personal, educational and contact information. Select GATE 2021 paper and GATE exam centres as per the choice.

Step 3: Upload Scanned Images

The photograph, signature and category certificate (if applicable) must be scanned and uploaded.

Step 4: Payment of Application Fees

Pay the GATE application fee as per the category candidate belongs to via net banking/debit card/credit card.

Step 5: Submit Application Form

Review and submit the GATE 2021 application form.