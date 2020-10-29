GATE 2021: Application Correction Window Reopens; Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has reopened the window to modify the GATE application form 2021 till November 13. Candidates already registered for GATE exam 2021 can make the corrections in the particulars and choice of exam centre cities in the online application forms at the website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay, the administering body of GATE 2021, has also allowed the GATE 2021 aspirants to edit their paper choices and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change.

The institute has also released a revised list of GATE 2021 exam centres for candidates to choose from. IIT Bombay has included a total of 11 new GATE 2021 test cities in the list. GATE exam centres 2021 list has been released zone wise. Although the change in the exam centre is free, GATE 2021 login for change in category of students, gender or paper will be made with an additional charge.

“From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020 (only for Successfully Registered Candidates)

(i) Changing the choice of Examination City is FREE

(ii) Changing the Category, Gender and / or Paper are with additional Charges,” says a statement on the IIT Bombay GATE 2021 portal.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). As per the GATE 2021 exam dates, the admission test will be held over February 5-7 and February 12-13. The 2021 edition of GATE has also included an introduction of two new subjects to the GATE 2021 syllabus. With the introduction of the two new subjects -- Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XS), the total number of GATE 2021 subjects has increased to 27. Earlier, IIT Bombay had extended the GATE 2021 application form last date till October 14.