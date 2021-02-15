Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 Paper Analysis: Check Expected Cut Off For Mechanical Engineering Evening Exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 concluded yesterday, February 14. On the last day, the Mechanical Engineering paper was held in two slots. Students found the second shift paper, held from 3 pm to 6 pm, “moderate” in terms of difficulty. As per GATE paper analysis by Gradeup, the cut-off for the Mechanical Engineering afternoon shift is expected to range between 32-33.

GATE ME Paper Analysis 2021: Morning Shift

Here is a detailed analysis of the GATE Mechanical Engineering paper by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, at Gradeup. The analysis was prepared on the basis of feedback shared with them by GATE candidates.

GATE Paper Analysis: Mechanical Engineering

● Compared to the morning shift, the paper was difficult.

● Questions from the Production section had more weightage. Questions from the Industrial Engineering section were easy.

● There were 28 numerical-answer type (NAT) questions, out of which 18 were of two marks and 10 were of one mark each.

● Two to three questions were similar to questions asked in the morning shift, with a little change.

Section-Wise Analysis

Section Number of questions Engineering maths 10 SOM, TOM, Mechanics 16 Thermal Engineering 11 General Aptitude 10 Production 14 Industrial Engineering 14





The GATE 2021 exam ended yesterday with the Mechanical Engineering paper. The overall attendance of all the GATE 2021 stood at 78 per cent which is similar to the previous year.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce GATE 2021 result on March 22 and the GATE scorecard will be valid for the next three years.