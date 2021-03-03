Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021: Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Tomorrow, Result On March 22

The window to challenge the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will close tomorrow, March 4. IIT Bombay released the GATE answer key on February 26 and it is available on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. The answer key challenge facility started on March 2. To challenge the GATE 2021 answer key, candidates will have to login to the GOAPS portal through the answer key link available on the official website.

The objections or challenges to the answer key must be submitted with detailed description and proof. Candidates raising objections will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question.

An expert committee will check the objections raised by students and those which are considered correct will be rectified in the final answer key, which will be released by March 18.

“Final answer keys will be published around March 18, 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted,” an official statement said.

“The question number and answer key/range mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones and not that of the response sheet of the candidate,” it added.

How to raise objections to GATE 2021 answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab.

Step 3: Pay the fee online.

Step 4: Enter the question number you want to challenge.

Step 5: Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 6: Attach supporting documents, if required.

After releasing the final answer key, IIT Bombay will announce GATE 2021 result on March 22.