GATE 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today

The GATE 2021 application correction window will close today, on November 23. Candidates already registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can change their contact address, name of the university or college and name of the degrees online at gate.iitb.ac.in. The administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has allowed the candidates to modify their details including the contact address and name of the university or college in the GATE application form 2021 for free. However, modifications regarding names and dates of birth will be done on the payment of an additional fee of Rs 500.

GATE application form correction window opened on October 28. The aptitude test of GATE 2021 is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held between February 5 and February 14.

GATE 2021 Application Correction Window: Details That Can Be Corrected

Details of contact address

Name of university and college

Name of degree

The three-hour computer based exam will be conducted for multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions for a total of 100 marks. Earlier the GATE 2021 application correction window to modify the details including the choice of category, exam centres and papers were till November 13.