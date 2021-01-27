Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct GATE 2021 exam from February 5 to February 14 and it has released guidelines for exams on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE 2021 will be held as a centre-based online test and as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been issued for the exam. Candidates will to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions in GATE 2021.

IIT Bombay, has released a YouTube video on GATE Test Day Guide that explains the steps candidates must follow on the exam day. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centres prior to the reporting time and bring a print of the GATE 2021 admit card, along with a valid photo ID card to the exam centres.

GATE 2021: Exam Day Instructions

Before The Test

Reach GATE exam centre one hour before the scheduled GATE 2021 start time

Follow the rope queues and floor marks while standing at the entrance gate

Candidates with body temperatures above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will be have to take the GATE 2021 at isolation area within the GATE exam centre

During The Test

Items allowed: Masks, Gloves, Personal Hand Sanitiser, Pen, Admit Cards and other exam related documents and personal transparent water bottle

Do not help or seek help from other aspirants

After The Test

Leave the GATE 2021 exam centre in an orderly manner

Drop the GATE 2021 admit card and rough pad, or the scribble pad in GATE exam, on the dropbox

Maintain social distancing

“Postpone GATE 2021”

Many students who will take GATE 2021 in February, have been asking for a postponement of the exam. They have also asked for multiple attempts of the exam like the undergraduate Engineering entrance exam -- JEE Main. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a delay in the GATE exam.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 9 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.