  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules

GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules

IIT GATE 2021 will begin on February 5 for over 9 lakh students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 4:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2021 From February 5; IIT Bombay Releases Exam Day Guidelines
“Postpone GATE 2021 Or Give Multiple Attempts”: Students Campaign On Social Media
GATE 2021 Admit Card: Last Day To Raise Concern Today; Details Here
GATE 2021 Admit Card Correction Facility Open Till January 13
GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GATE 2021 Admit Card: Frequently Asked Questions
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct GATE 2021 exam from February 5 to February 14 and it has released guidelines for exams on the official website gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE 2021 will be held as a centre-based online test and as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been issued for the exam. Candidates will to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions in GATE 2021.

IIT Bombay, has released a YouTube video on GATE Test Day Guide that explains the steps candidates must follow on the exam day. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centres prior to the reporting time and bring a print of the GATE 2021 admit card, along with a valid photo ID card to the exam centres.

GATE 2021: Exam Day Instructions

Before The Test

  • Reach GATE exam centre one hour before the scheduled GATE 2021 start time

  • Follow the rope queues and floor marks while standing at the entrance gate

  • Candidates with body temperatures above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will be have to take the GATE 2021 at isolation area within the GATE exam centre

During The Test

  • Items allowed: Masks, Gloves, Personal Hand Sanitiser, Pen, Admit Cards and other exam related documents and personal transparent water bottle

  • Do not help or seek help from other aspirants

After The Test

  • Leave the GATE 2021 exam centre in an orderly manner

  • Drop the GATE 2021 admit card and rough pad, or the scribble pad in GATE exam, on the dropbox

  • Maintain social distancing

“Postpone GATE 2021”

Many students who will take GATE 2021 in February, have been asking for a postponement of the exam. They have also asked for multiple attempts of the exam like the undergraduate Engineering entrance exam -- JEE Main. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a delay in the GATE exam.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 9 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Education News GATE login
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today
FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today
College Students in Coimbatore Develop Satellite For ISRO
College Students in Coimbatore Develop Satellite For ISRO
Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala
Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Girl Students At Wandoor In Kerala
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................