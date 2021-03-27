GATE scorecard released at gate.iitb.ac.in

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score card has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the aptitude test will be able to check their scores using the link available on the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. To access the score card, candidates have to login with their credentials including enrollment numbers or email ids and passwords. The GATE score cards will be available on the website till June 30. However, candidates can also access the score cards between July 1 and December 31 by paying an additional charge of Rs 500.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now

GATE Score Card - Direct Link

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) had released the result of the aptitude test on March 19. As per IIT Bombay data, the paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. Of the total number of qualified candidates, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female. The aptitude test held on February 6, 7, 13, 14 was conducted in online computer-based mode.

How To Access GATE 2021 Score Card

Step 1: Visit the official website gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Login to GATE online portal ‘GOAPS’ using enrollment number or email id and password

Step 3: Submit and access GATE score card

Step 4: Take a print out of GATE score card 2021 for further use

GATE 2021: How Marks Are Calculated

GATE 2021 question paper comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type questions (NATs). All the questions carried one or two marks in most of the papers and sections. However, only for the MCQs, negative marks were cut for marking wrong answers.

For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question in MCQs, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marks question two-third marks will be deducted.

GATE score = Total marks secured for correct response – Negative marks for wrong response.