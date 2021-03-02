GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Opens Answer Key Challenge Window; Raise Objections By March 4

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened the window to raise objections against the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) answer key. All those students who wish to raise objections can do so via the official site- gate.iitb.ac.in. The answer key of the GATE 2021 was released by IIT Bombay on February 26. Candidates can challenge the answer keys till March 4 with a detailed description and proof.

Candidates raising objections need to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be studied by a committee and those which are considered correct will be incorporated in the final answer key to be released by March 18.

The result will be declared on March 22. The engineering entrance was held on February 6, 7, 13, 14.

“Final answer keys will be published around March 18, 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after the publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted,” a statement on the official website read.

“The question number and answer key/range mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones and not that of the response sheet of the candidate,” IIT Bombay added.

GATE Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official GOAPS site, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Step 3: Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode

Step 4: Enter the question number

Step 5: Provide the justification for the objection raised in maximum of 500 characters

Step 6: Attach the required supporting documents.

Step 7: Submit and download the acknowledgement.