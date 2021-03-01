GATE 2021: IIT Bombay To Open Answer Key Challenge Window Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be opening the objection window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE answer key 2021 tomorrow at gate.iitb.ac.in. The MTech candidates can raise the objections till March 4 in online mode.

The GATE candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per objection and will also have to upload supporting documents for the same. The GATE answer key was released on February 26.

Steps to challenge GATE answer key

Step 1 Visit the official GOAPS website

Step 2 Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ button

Step 3 Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode

Step 4 Enter the question number to challenge

Step 5 Provide justification for the contest (in maximum 500 characters)

Step 6 Attach the necessary supporting documents

The GATE final answer key will be released once the authorities will solve all the objections. The GATE result will be announced on March 22 along with GATE scorecards. The candidate will be able to download their scorecards by logging into GOAPS portal.

Based on the GATE scores, the candidates will be able to apply at the participating institutes.

GATE was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14.