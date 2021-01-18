GATE 2021 From February 5; IIT Bombay Releases Exam Day Guidelines

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, commonly known as GATE, will be conducted between February 5 and February 14, 2021. GATE 2021 will be held as a centre-based online test. Candidates have to answer multiple choice questions (MCQ) and multiple select questions, or numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The administering body of GATE 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has released a YouTube video on GATE Test Day Guide to be followed by the GATE 2021 aspirants to ensure a safe and secure environment for all the exam functionaries. As per the guidelines, candidates are advised to reach the exam centres prior to the reporting time. Along with a print of the GATE 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the GATE exam centres.

GATE 2021 Exam Day: Guidelines To Be Followed Before The Test

To avoid crowding at the GATE 2021 exam centres, candidates are required to reach an hour before the scheduled GATE 2021 start time

Follow the rope queues and floor marks while standing at the GATE 2021 entrance gate

Candidates with body temperatures above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will be allowed to take the GATE 2021 at isolation area within the GATE exam centre

GATE 2021 Exam Day: Guidelines To Be Followed During The Test

Items Allowed At GATE Exam Centres: Masks, Gloves, Personal Hand Sanitiser, Pen, Admit Cards and other exam related documents and personal transparent water bottle

Do not help or seek help from other GATE aspirants

GATE 2021 Exam Day: Guidelines To Be Followed After The Test

Leave the GATE 2021 exam centre on an orderly manner

Drop the GATE 2021 admit card and rough pad, or the scribble pad in GATE exam, on the drop box provided at the GATE exam centres

Maintain social distancing

The GATE 2021 dates, spread over a longer period this year than usual, have been decided keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in mind. GATE 2021 will also include other changes including the introduction of two new subjects and relaxation of the GATE 2021 eligibility criteria. With the introduction of the two new subjects in GATE -- Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XS), the total number of subjects has increased to 27.