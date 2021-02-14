GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Mechanical Engineering Paper Was Moderate

GATE 2021: The first shift paper of Mechanical Engineering was conducted today from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in a computer-based mode at the designated examination centres. The exam was organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). The BTech candidates who appeared for the exam found the paper moderate. This time the exam is being conducted in two shifts-- the second shift exam is from 3 pm to 6 pm. The cut-off for Mechanical Engineering paper shift-1 is expected to be between 33-34.

GATE Mechanical Engineering paper pattern

The Mechanical Engineering paper had 10 sections which mostly had numerical type questions.

In total there were 32 numerical questions. The questions from Manufacturing had higher weightage. There were zero multiple select questions (MSQs). Further, 8 to 10 questions were theoretical and rest were numerical based.

GATE Mechanical Engineering paper analysis

The GATE Mechanical Engineering paper has been weighed moderately difficult. The students found the numerical type questions a bit lengthy. The questions from Fluid Mechanics were found to be easier.

Mr MN Ramesh, Vice President, Academics, GATE, gradeUP shared his analysis about the Mechanical Engineering paper shift-1. He said that though on average, the paper is moderate level, as compared to last year, the paper was difficult.

Here is the section-wise analysis of GATE Mechanical Engineering paper-