GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Electrical Engineering Paper Was Moderately Difficult

The first shift papers on the second day of the GATE 2021 exam were conducted today from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in Computer-based mode at the designated examination centres. GATE 2021 Electrical Engineering (EE) Answer Key and Question Paper were released on the official website appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The BTech candidates who appeared for the entrance exam found the paper moderately difficult. Few direct questions were being asked from the newly added topics in the syllabus.

Read More|| GATE 2021 Civil Engineering Paper Analysis: Level Was Easy To Moderate

GATE 2021 papers are being held in two shifts-- Morning shift that 9 am to 12 pm and evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier the conducting authority IIT Bombay had issued a support letter for the candidates appearing for the paper on February 6 to allow them free movement to the exam centres amid calls for ‘Bharat Bandh’.

GATE Electrical Engineering paper pattern

The question paper was based on 12 different topics holding different weightage in the exam. The paper consisted of 24 Multiple choice questions (MCQ) and 31 Numerical aptitude questions (NAT).

Engineering Mathematics (12 marks)- 4 one-mark questions and 4 two-marks questions

Digital Circuits (3 marks) - 1 one-mark question and 1 two-mark question

Control System (5 marks) - 1 one-mark question 2 two-marks question

Signal and System (8 marks) - 2 one-mark questions and 3 two-marks questions

EMFT (6 marks) - 2 one-mark questions and 2 two-marks questions

Electrical Machines ( 8 marks) - 2 one-mark questions and 3 two-mark questions

Network Theory (11 marks)- 3 one-mark questions and 4 two-marks questions

Analog Electronics (3 marks) - 1 one-mark question and 1 two-marks question

Electrical Circuit (11 marks) - 3 one-mark questions and 4 two-marks questions

Power Electronics (9 marks) - 1 one-mark question and 4 two marks questions

Measurement (2 marks)- 2 one-mark questions

General Aptitude (15 marks)- 1 one-mark questions and 5 two-marks-questions

GATE Electrical Engineering paper analysis

The experts found the paper moderately difficult with ‘Power systems’ question was found to be trickier than the rest of the sections.

The difficult levels of Digital Circuits, Control System, Signal and System, Power Electronics and Electrical Machines were found to be moderate.

Network Theory, EMFT, Measurement, General Aptitude were found to be easier while the Engineering Mathematics was found to be moderately easy.

GATE Academy shared the Electrical Engineering (EE) answer key for general aptitude and technical skills sections.

Electrical Engineering (EE) answer key