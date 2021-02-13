GATE 2021 CS Paper Analysis: First Shift Over, Students Find Exam ‘Moderate To Easy’

  • Home
The first shift of GATE CS 2021 paper has been successfully held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The second slot of Computer Science exam will begin at 3 pm, and it will be continued till 6 pm.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 2:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The first shift of GATE CS 2021 paper has been successfully held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The second slot of Computer Science exam will begin at 3 pm, and it will be continued till 6 pm. According to students associated with GradeUp who appeared in the exam in the first shift, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘moderate to easy’.

As per MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, Gradeup, "only 15 to 20 per cent of the questions were conceptual in nature".

GATE Exam Analysis: Key Points

·The overall level of the exam was moderate to easy. The number of NAT questions were 14 -16. Their overall level was moderate.

·Engineering Maths and General Aptitude were easy.

·Algorithms and Discrete Mathematics subject carried the highest weightage.

·Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 12 in number. Their difficulty level was moderate.

·Only 15-20 per cent of questions were conceptual in nature.

Below is the subject-wise breakup:

Topics

Weightage

Level

Algorithms

12

Easy

Data Structures

8

Moderate

Computer Organisation

6

Moderate

Digital Logic

5

Easy

Computer Networks

8

Easy

Theory of Computation

8

Moderate

Databases

8

Easy

Compiler Design

8

Moderate

Operating Systems

5

Easy

Discrete Mathematics

11

Moderate

Engineering Mathematics

6

Easy

General Aptitude

15

Very Easy

Total

30

35


GATE question paper
