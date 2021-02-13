GATE 2021 CS Paper Analysis: First Shift Over, Students Find Exam ‘Moderate To Easy’

The first shift of GATE CS 2021 paper has been successfully held by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The second slot of Computer Science exam will begin at 3 pm, and it will be continued till 6 pm. According to students associated with GradeUp who appeared in the exam in the first shift, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘moderate to easy’.

As per MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, Gradeup, "only 15 to 20 per cent of the questions were conceptual in nature".

GATE Exam Analysis: Key Points

·The overall level of the exam was moderate to easy. The number of NAT questions were 14 -16. Their overall level was moderate.

·Engineering Maths and General Aptitude were easy.

·Algorithms and Discrete Mathematics subject carried the highest weightage.

·Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 12 in number. Their difficulty level was moderate.

·Only 15-20 per cent of questions were conceptual in nature.

Below is the subject-wise breakup:

Topics Weightage Level Algorithms 12 Easy Data Structures 8 Moderate Computer Organisation 6 Moderate Digital Logic 5 Easy Computer Networks 8 Easy Theory of Computation 8 Moderate Databases 8 Easy Compiler Design 8 Moderate Operating Systems 5 Easy Discrete Mathematics 11 Moderate Engineering Mathematics 6 Easy General Aptitude 15 Very Easy Total 30 35



