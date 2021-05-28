IIT Delhi opens COAP for GATE Counselling 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) for students to register online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 counselling. The GATE COAP process for the candidates has started from today, May 28. Candidates can register online for the GATE counselling for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering and science at coap.iitd.ac.in till May 30. Candidates who have qualified GATE 2021, GATE 2020 and GATE 2019 will be eligible for the counselling.

“Round 1 admission offers will be made available in COAP on 28th May from 10 am onwards. Please login to COAP to see the offers available for you,” an official statement said.

The GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds-- round one is from May 28 to 30, round two is from June 4 to 6, round three is from June 11 to 13, round four is from June 18 to 20 and round five is from June 25 to 27.

In case of any vacant seats, COAP will hold more rounds of counselling sessions.

GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). GATE is conducted in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay.