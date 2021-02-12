GATE 2021: Complete Exam Schedule For February 13, 14
The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had successfully conducted the GATE 2021 examinations for 17 subjects on February 6 and 7, 2021. The examination for the remaining 10 subjects will be held on February 13 and 14, 2021.
The examination will be held in two sessions – forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The students appearing for the GATE 2021 exams must reach the examination centre at least an hour before the commencement of the entrance exams. Students must carry the GATE 2021 admit card and photo ID proof with them to the exam centre.
GATE 2021 Schedule:
February 13 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Computer Science and Information Technology, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science.
February 13 (3 pm to 6 pm): Computer Science and Information Technology, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences.
February 14 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Mechanical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences.
February 14 (3 pm to 6 pm): Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering.
Exam Day Guidelines
- To avoid crowding at the examination centres, candidates are required to reach an hour before the scheduled time.
- Follow the rope queues and floor marks while standing at the entrance gate.
- Candidates with body temperatures above 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be allowed to take the exam at an isolation area within the exam centre.
- Items allowed at exam centres are- masks, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, pen, admit card, transparent water bottle and other exam related documents.
- After the exam is over, candidates will be allowed to move out in an orderly manner. One candidate at a time.
- Candidates must drop the GATE 2021 admit card in the box kept at the exit.
- Volunteers will be present along the exit paths to ensure the social distancing is maintained.