GATE 2021: Complete Exam Schedule For February 13, 14

The India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had successfully conducted the GATE 2021 examinations for 17 subjects on February 6 and 7, 2021. The examination for the remaining 10 subjects will be held on February 13 and 14, 2021. The examination will be held in two sessions – forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The students appearing for the GATE 2021 exams must reach the examination centre at least an hour before the commencement of the entrance exams. Students must carry the GATE 2021 admit card and photo ID proof with them to the exam centre.

GATE 2021 Schedule:

February 13 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Computer Science and Information Technology, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science.

February 13 (3 pm to 6 pm): Computer Science and Information Technology, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences.

February 14 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): Mechanical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences.

February 14 (3 pm to 6 pm): Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering.

Exam Day Guidelines