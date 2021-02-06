GATE 2021 Civil Engineering Paper Analysis: Level Was Easy To Moderate

The GATE 2021 exam was Chemistry, Civil Engineering, and Instrumental Engineering was successfully conducted across the nation in the forenoon session—9:30 am to 12:20 pm today. The first day of the GATE 2021 exam began with a “easy to moderate” difficulty level of Civil Engineering paper. The official answer key and the question papers will be released by IIT Bombay soon.

Highlights

The overall difficulty level of the GATE 2021 Civil Engineering paper was moderate.

There were a total of 100 questions in the exam.

Quantitative Aptitude carried the maximum marks weightage of 15 marks.

Questions were included from Engineering Mechanics, RCC, Steel Structures, Fluid Mechanics, Strength of Materials, Structural Analysis, Open Channel Flow, Environmental Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Geomatics and Surveying, Engineering Maths, Construction Materials and Management, and Quantitative Aptitude.

MCQ's and NAT Questions of the Engineering discipline were more or less equal in number.

The GATE 2021 exam, as per TIMES analysis, “All one-mark questions were easy. For the first time, two-marks questions from CMM were asked related to cost analysis (Bidding). Overall the Difficulty Level of the Paper was found to be Medium.”

GATE 2021 exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 noon, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm and ends at 6 pm. The examination will conclude on February 14, 2021.

GATE Exam Pattern 2021: What's New This Year?

A few additions have been done in the GATE 2021 exam pattern. All the candidates must consider the changes given below to prepare well for the examination:

IIT Bombay has released an official notice stating that two new subject-papers have been added for the GATE 2021 examination. This has made the total of GATE subject papers to 27. GATE 2021 new subjects are - ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences).

GATE 2021 syllabus has been revised for all papers.

New type of question- Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) have been added.

GATE 2021 Marking Scheme