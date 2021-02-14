GATE 2021 BTech Entrance Exams Conclude Today; Result On March 22

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) conducted the last set of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) today in two shifts. GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers (subjects), including two newly introduced papers by IIT Bombay, Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).The GATE 2021 committee consisted of IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay,IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee who conducted the BTech entrance examination on the behalf of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE).

In addition to the above Institutes, C-DAC, TCS, SBI, Netmagic solutions helped in conducting the exams. Around 14,000 BTech candidates opted for each new subject-- GATE ES and GATE XH. GATE 2021 examination was February 6, 7, 13 and 14. Additional two days February 5 and 12 were used to prepare the examination centres as per the COVID-10 protocols.

GATE 2021 important facts

Two news exams Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) were included this year.

GATE 2021 exam was conducted on February 6, 7, 13 and 14.

IIT Bombay issued a support letter for GATE candidates for their smooth movement on February 6.

More than nine Lakh GATE admit cards were issued.

The overall attendance of all the GATE papers was 75 percent which was similar to GATE 2020.

GATE exams were conducted in two shifts-- morning shift that is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift that is from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

GATE 2021 was conducted in accordance with COVID-19 norms along with an isolation facility for the candidates who may have the virus symptoms.

There were a total of 616 GATE examination centres across 200 Indian cities

GATE 2021 result will be announced on March 22 and the GATE scorecard will be valid for the next three years.

National Coordination Board (NCB) Chairman and Director of IIT Bombay, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri congratulated all the candidates who attended GATE 2021 examination in spite of the pandemic.

He also acknowledged the hard work put together by the entire GATE 2021 committee led by the Organising Chairman Prof Deepankar Choudhury and Organising Vice-Chairmen Prof Upendra Bhandarkar and Prof Mohd. Aslam of IIT Bombay for their putting together the national-level online exam in spite of pandemic.