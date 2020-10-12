GATE 2021 Application With Late Fee Extended Till October 14

IIT Bombay has extended the GATE 2021 registration window till October 14. Candidates eligible for GATE 2021 can register online and submit the GATE 2021 application form at gate.iitb.ac.in till October 14 with an additional charge of Rs 500. Earlier, the last date to apply online with GATE 2021 late fee was October 12.

“Closing date of Registration for GATE 2021 is EXTENDED up to 17:00 hrs IST (5:00 PM) Wednesday 14th October 2020,” read a statement on the website.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), the GATE 2021 administering institute will also provide the GATE 2021 applicants with a facility to edit the already filled GATE 2021 application form from October 28. As per the GATE 2021 exam dates, IIT Bombay has scheduled the exams in February 2021.

GATE 2021 Registration Steps

Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2021 application form

Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE 2021 registration fee and GATE 2021 late fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2021

Submit the GATE 2021 application form

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is held to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). GATE is conducted in several zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay.