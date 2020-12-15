GATE 2021 Application: Last Day To Change Exam Centre Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in

Last Day To Change GATE 2021 Exam Centre Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in

Students already registered with the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021 (GATE 2021) can change their choice of exam centres at gate.iitb.ac.in till the midnight of today, December 15. To change the GATE 2021 exam centres, candidates will have to visit the GATE 2021 application window and login using their enrolment IDs and passwords. A statement on the GATE Online Application Procession System (GOAPS) portal said: “Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost.”

The GOAPS portal has allowed the GATE 2021 applicants to correct their application forms from October 28. The aptitude test of GATE 2021 is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held in February 2021. The computer based GATE 2021 exam will be held for multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions for a total of 100 marks.

The GATE 2021 administering body, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, has already released the GATE 2021 exam dates. As per the GATE 2021 exam dates, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held between February 5 and February 7, and from February 12 to February 14, 2021.