GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7

IIT Bombay has extended the GATE 2021 registration window till October 7. Candidates eligible for GATE 2021 can register online and submit the GATE 2021 application form at gate.iitb.ac.in or directly at appsgate.iitb.ac.in till October 7 without the payment of any late fee. Earlier, the last date was till September 30, 2020.

“Online registration for GATE 2021 is EXTENDED up to Wednesday 7th October 2020 with regular fees,” read a statement on the website.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). GATE is conducted in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay.

GATE 2021 Registration Steps

Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2021 application form

Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE 2021 registration fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2021

Submit the GATE 2021 application form

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will also provide the students with a facility to edit the already filled GATE 2021 application form. As per the GATE 2021 exam dates, IIT Bombay has scheduled the exams on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The admit cards for the GATE 2021 will be made available from January 8, 2021.