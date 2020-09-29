  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7

GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7

GATE 2021 Application: Candidates eligible for GATE 2021 can register online and submit the GATE 2021 application form at gate.iitb.ac.in or directly at appsgate.iitb.ac.in till October 7.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 3:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE Registration 2021 Last Day Tomorrow; Check How To Fill Application Form
GATE 2021: Admission Portal Opens; Register Online Till October 7
CCMT 2020: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins, Check At Ccmt.nic.in
IIT GATE 2021 Registration Date Announced, Apply From September 14
GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Two New Subjects Introduced; Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon
GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7
GATE 2021 Application Dates Extended: Register Online Till October 7
New Delhi:

IIT Bombay has extended the GATE 2021 registration window till October 7. Candidates eligible for GATE 2021 can register online and submit the GATE 2021 application form at gate.iitb.ac.in or directly at appsgate.iitb.ac.in till October 7 without the payment of any late fee. Earlier, the last date was till September 30, 2020.

“Online registration for GATE 2021 is EXTENDED up to Wednesday 7th October 2020 with regular fees,” read a statement on the website.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the Ministry of Education (MoE). GATE is conducted in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay.

GATE 2021 Registration Steps

  • Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link and complete the registration process

  • Fill GATE 2021 application form

  • Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

  • Pay GATE 2021 registration fee

  • Preview the filled GATE application form 2021

  • Submit the GATE 2021 application form

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) will also provide the students with a facility to edit the already filled GATE 2021 application form. As per the GATE 2021 exam dates, IIT Bombay has scheduled the exams on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The admit cards for the GATE 2021 will be made available from January 8, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government Yet To Take A Decision On Reopening Of Schools: Karnataka Education Minister
Government Yet To Take A Decision On Reopening Of Schools: Karnataka Education Minister
High Court Seeks Reply Of Delhi Government, 4 DU Colleges On Plea Over Non-Payment Of Teachers' Salary
High Court Seeks Reply Of Delhi Government, 4 DU Colleges On Plea Over Non-Payment Of Teachers' Salary
Yamuna Menon Wins 18 Gold Medals At NLSIU Convocation 2020
Yamuna Menon Wins 18 Gold Medals At NLSIU Convocation 2020
AP EAMCET 2020 Result To Be Declared Soon; Know How To Download Scorecard
AP EAMCET 2020 Result To Be Declared Soon; Know How To Download Scorecard
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Response Sheet Available At Jeeadv.ac.in, Details Here
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: Response Sheet Available At Jeeadv.ac.in, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................