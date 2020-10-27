Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in GATE 2021 Application Form Correction Date: IIT Bombay will reopen GATE 2021 registration portal tomorrow for choosing exam city.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will reopen the GATE 2021 registration portal tomorrow, October 28, 2020. Candidates, who applied on or before the last date, will be able to edit their GATE 2021 application form and choose the examination city on the GOAPS online registration portal at gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE application form correction window will be available from October 28 to November 13. IIT Bombay had earlier said that candidates will also be allowed to edit their paper choices and category by paying an additional fee of Rs 500 for each change.

“From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020, change the choice of examination city is free for successfully registered candidates,” an official statement said.

Earlier, the authorities had extended the GATE 2021 application deadline to October 14.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of Education Ministry and other Government scholarships or assistantships. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects.

GATE is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021.

According to official information, GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The admit cards will be made available from January 8, 2021.