GATE 2021 Application: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow At Gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 Application: GOAPS will close the correction window of the GATE 2021 registration tomorrow. Candidates already registered for the aptitude test can change the choice of GATE exam centre in the GATE 2021 application.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The GATE Online Application Procession System (GOAPS) portal has allowed the candidate registered with GATE 2021 to change their choice of exam centres. Already registered candidates of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can change their exam centres online at gate.iitb.ac.in till December 15. To change the GATE 2021 exam centres, candidates will have to visit the application window and login using their enrolment IDs and passwords.

“Last and Final Chance to change Choice of Examination City (for Successfully Registered Candidates only) in GOAPS portal by 15.12.2020 at FREE of Cost,” reads a statement on the GATE 2021 application window.

The GATE 2021 application form correction window, however, opened on October 28. The aptitude test of GATE 2021 is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held in February 2021.

GATE 2021 Dates

The three-hour computer based exam will be conducted for multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions for a total of 100 marks.

