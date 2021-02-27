Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 Answer Key Released; Raise Objections By March 4

The answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on February 26. All those students who have appeared in the examination can download the preliminary answer key through the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can challenge the answer keys from March 2 to March 4 with detailed description and proof.

IIT Bombay has allowed students to raise objections against the GATE 2021 answer key. Candidates raising objections will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be checked by a committee and those which are considered correct will be rectified in the final answer key to be released by March 18.

“Final answer keys will be published around March 18, 2021, after reviewing all challenges by the GATE 2021 committee. If any challenge is accepted by the committee, a full refund will be made to the candidate for the respective accepted challenge, after publication of the final answer keys. However, no refund will be made to the candidate for those challenges which are not accepted,” a statement on the official website read.

“The question number and answer key/range mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS must be of the published ones and not that of the response sheet of the candidate,” IIT Bombay added.

GATE Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Open the official GOAPS website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Contest Answer Key’ tab

Step 3: Make the payment of Rs 500 through online mode (per challenge)

Step 4: Enter the question number

Step 5: Justification for the objection has to be provided by the candidates in maximum 500 characters

Step 6: Attach the required supporting documents.

GATE 2021 result will be announced on March 22 based on which the qualifying MTech candidates could apply to the participating institutes.

How To Calculate GATE Score

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key:

Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response

Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.