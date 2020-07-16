GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon

The GATE-JAM office which conducts the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, and Joint Admission Test for MSc, or JAM, has opened the official website. The eligibility test for GATE and JAM is held for admission to various postgraduate programmes in Indian institutes. The application for GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 will start shortly.

The schedules of GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 including application dates, exam dates have not been announced yet.

GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from MInistry of HUman Resource Development, or MHRD. GATE is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. GATE 2020 was conducted by IIT Delhi on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The GATE 2021 will be organised by IIT Bombay.

JAM is conducted for admission to MSc programmes, Joint MSc.-PhD, MSc.-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-UG Degrees programmes offered at the participating IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes offered at IISc Bangalore. The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). JAM 2020 was conducted by IIT Kanpur on February 9. The JAM 2021 will be organised by IISc Bengaluru.