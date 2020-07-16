  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon

GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon

GATE-JAM portal for examination to admission in various postgraduate engineering and science programmes is now live. The organising institutes of GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 are IIT Bombay and IISc Bengaluru respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 5:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE COAP 2020: IIT Madras Releases Round 4 Seat Allotment Offers
GATE COAP 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Offers Released, Confirm By June 11
GATE 2020: Registration For Online Counselling Through CCMT Begins
APSCHE To Begin Free Online GATE Coaching Tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh Government Begins Free Online Coaching For GATE Exam
GATE 2020 Result: Meet The 29 Toppers
GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon
GATE 2021 And JAM 2021 Window Opens, Application To Start Soon
New Delhi:

The GATE-JAM office which conducts the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, and Joint Admission Test for MSc, or JAM, has opened the official website. The eligibility test for GATE and JAM is held for admission to various postgraduate programmes in Indian institutes. The application for GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 will start shortly.

The schedules of GATE 2021 and JAM 2021 including application dates, exam dates have not been announced yet.

GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from MInistry of HUman Resource Development, or MHRD. GATE is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. GATE 2020 was conducted by IIT Delhi on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The GATE 2021 will be organised by IIT Bombay.

JAM is conducted for admission to MSc programmes, Joint MSc.-PhD, MSc.-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-UG Degrees programmes offered at the participating IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes offered at IISc Bangalore. The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). JAM 2020 was conducted by IIT Kanpur on February 9. The JAM 2021 will be organised by IISc Bengaluru.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Joint Admission Test for M.Sc Programmes Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Class 11 Admission Process To Begin Soon
West Bengal Class 11 Admission Process To Begin Soon
West Bengal HS Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
West Bengal HS Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation And Retotalling Begins
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: Application For Scanned Copy, Revaluation And Retotalling Begins
'Removed Topics Can Be Used For Experiential Learning': CBSE
'Removed Topics Can Be Used For Experiential Learning': CBSE
Productive Screen Time Maybe Necessary For Meeting Learning Outcomes, Say Schools
Productive Screen Time Maybe Necessary For Meeting Learning Outcomes, Say Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................