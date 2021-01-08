GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule

  • Home
GATE 2021 admit card will be released today at gate.iitb.ac.in. To download the GATE admit card, candidates will have to login with their credentials.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 9:45 am IST

Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

GATE 2021 admit card will be released today. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release GATE 2021 admit card on the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. To download the GATE admit card, candidates will have to login with their credentials. The exam will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 in two sessions -- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GATE 2021 exam schedule

Aspirants can take online GATE mock tests hosted on the GOAPS portal. However, according to an official statement, “these mock test links are for the candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the computer based test (CBT). The exact pattern / format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these mock test links.”

Steps To Download GATE 2021 Admit Card

Once the admit card link is available, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Go to the GATE 2021 official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the admit card link

Login with your credentials

Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit card

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The GATE examination is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021. The aptitude test will be conducted for 27 subjects this year.

