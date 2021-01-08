GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay -- the conducting body of GATE 2021, has released the GATE 2021 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the GATE 2021 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021 (GATE 2021), is a national level entrance exam for admissions to engineering or science programmes. The GATE admit card has mention of details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. The online centre-based GATE 2021 will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

GATE 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the GATE 2021 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit cards

To familiarise the GATE 2021 aspirants of the online GATE 2021 exam, aspirants can take the online GATE mock tests hosted on the GOAPS portal. However, according to an official statement, “these mock test links are for the candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the computer based test (CBT). The exact pattern / format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these mock test links.”