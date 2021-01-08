GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, How To Download
GATE Admit Card 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the GATE 2021 admit cards at gate.iitb.ac.in. The online centre-based GATE 2021 will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay -- the conducting body of GATE 2021, has released the GATE 2021 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the GATE 2021 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021 (GATE 2021), is a national level entrance exam for admissions to engineering or science programmes. The GATE admit card has mention of details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.
GATE 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link
GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. The online centre-based GATE 2021 will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.
GATE 2021 Schedule: Here's Paper-Wise Direct Link
GATE 2021 Admit Card: How To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above
Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”
Step 2: Insert the GATE 2021 Id and other login credentials on the next window
Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit cards
To familiarise the GATE 2021 aspirants of the online GATE 2021 exam, aspirants can take the online GATE mock tests hosted on the GOAPS portal. However, according to an official statement, “these mock test links are for the candidates of GATE 2021 to practice the computer based test (CBT). The exact pattern / format of questions in the real examination of GATE 2021 may vary from these mock test links.”