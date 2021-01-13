GATE 2021 Admit Card: Last Day To Raise Concern Today; Details Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay -- will allow the aspirants of GATE 2021 to raise concerns against the mismatch of information on GATE 2021 admit card till the end of today. The students have to email the respective GATE 2021 zonal office with a copy to IIT Bombay with the subject liine “Correction in Admit Card” and submit the details of errors in the admit card.

However, an IIT Bombay statement issued earlier said: "It is to be noted that only the discrepancies, if any, from the filled up registration/ application form, will be rectified. No change in existing filled-up data will be allowed."

IIT Bombay had released the GATE 2021 admit cards on Friday, January 8. To download the GATE 2021 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in, students have to insert their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords. As per official information, 9,13,272 GATE 2021 admit cards have been generated. Candidates who have registered for two papers of GATE have to download two separate GATE 2021 admit cards using the same login credentials.

The GATE admit card has details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with GATE 2021 paper code, registration numbers, and GATE exam centre details.

GATE 2021 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 2: Insert the GATE 2021 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 3: Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit cards