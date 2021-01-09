GATE 2021 Admit Card Correction Facility Open Till January 13

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the GATE 2021 admit cards on Friday, January 8. To download the GATE 2021 admit cards from the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in, students have to key in their enrollment ids or email ids and passwords. As many as 9,13,272 GATE 2021 admit cards have been generated. Candidates who have registered for two papers of GATE have to download two separate GATE 2021 admit cards using the same login credentials. The administering body has also allowed the candidates to submit grievances against the issued GATE 2021 admit card and ask for modifications in it.

The GATE admit card has mention of details including the GATE 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details along with paper code, registration numbers, and centre details. In case candidates find any discrepancy in the IITB GATE 2021 admit card, they can contact the respective zonal GATE office via email with a copy to the organising institute (IIT Bombay) for the correction in GATE 2021 admit card. The students have to email the respective GATE 2021 zonal office with Subject Line “Correction in Admit Card” by January 13.

"It is to be noted that only the discrepancies, if any, from the filled up registration/ application form, will be rectified. No change in existing filled-up data will be allowed," read an IIT Bombay statement.

GATE is held in eight zones in India jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology ( Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) with one organising institute on rotational basis. The GATE 2021 has been organised by IIT Bombay. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. The online centre-based GATE 2021 will be held on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 across 200 GATE exam cities in India.

GATE 2021 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Insert the GATE 2021 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2021 admit cards