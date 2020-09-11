GATE 2021: Admission Portal Opens; Register Online Till October 7

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has opened the application window for the online registration for GATE 2021. Candidates with the required eligibility criteria can apply online for GATE 2021 between September 10 and October 7, 2020 on the designated website -- appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, will be held over February 5-7 and February 12-13. The admission test is conducted in computer-based mode in two shifts.

As per an IIT Bombay statement, candidates can register online for GATE 2021 till September 30 with regular fee. However, registration with additional late fee ends on October 7, 2020.

The 2021 edition of GATE also include changes in the eligibility criteria and the introduction of two new subjects -- Environmental Science and Engineering, or ES, and Humanities and Social Science, or XS. As per the new GATE 2021 eligibility criteria, students in the third year of their undergraduate programmes will also be eligible for the aptitude test. The details including application and new GATE 2021 updates is available at the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 Registration

Step 1: Visit the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) -- appsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Register with the name and confirm and generate the login credentials

Step 3: Login with the email address or enrollment id and passwords

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

GATE 2021: Documents Required