GATE 2021: 9 Lakh To Appear, IIT Bombay Issues Letter For Smooth Movement Of Candidates

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has issued a support letter for the candidates of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) who will appear for the exam on February 6. The GATE candidates will have to carry this support letter along with their GATE admit card to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day. Candidates can download the GATE support letter by logging into GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) on the official website appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

GATE 2021 will be held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14 in 200 cities across the country. Around 9 lakh candidates will be appearing for the entrance exam.

The support letter has been issued to “ensure a smooth movement of the GATE 2021 candidate carrying the admit card on the day of exam, which is Saturday February 6 2021," IIT Bombay has said. This letter bears the seal of the organising chairperson of GATE 2021.

Steps to download GATE 2021 support letter

Open the GOAPS 2021 portal at appsgate.iitb.ac.in

Login using enrollment ID or email address and password

Candidates will see the link to download support letter

Click on the link, download and take its printout

The IIT Bombay support letter will be treated only as a pass to reach the exam hall safely without any inconvenience but entry into the examination hall will only be allowed with the GATE admit card.

GATE 2021 underwent two changes – introduction of two new subjects and relaxation of the GATE 2021 eligibility criteria. With the introduction of the two new subjects in GATE – Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XS), the total number of subjects has increased to 27.