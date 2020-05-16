  • Home
GATE 2020: Registration For Online Counselling Through CCMT Begins

GATE 2020 counselling process has begun online. The counselling for GATE qualified candidates will be held through CCMT platform.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 16, 2020 1:08 pm IST

GATE 2020: Registration for online counselling has begun

GATE 2020 counselling process has begun online. The counselling for GATE qualified candidates will be held through CCMT platform, a common platform to apply for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan./M.Des. programmes, based on their GATE score to all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

This year a new feature has been added to the platform for students' convenience, that of online verification of documents. After seat allotment process is over, candidates who have registered for the counselling will have to upload required documents on the portal for verification process.

GATE counselling through CCMT 2020 is being organized by Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

The online registration process began on the official website on May 13 and will conclude on June 12. Registered candidates can lock their choices online from June 5 till June 12. The result for first round of seat allotment will be released on June 17, 2020. Online document verification process will be held from June 18 to June 24 by officials of the respective institutes.

Candidates applying for CCMT counselling must have a valid GATE score for the year 2018, 2019, or 2020.

In 2020, GATE exam was held in February and the corresponding result was announced on March 14. In GATE exam this year, 18.8 per cent or 1.3 lakh candidates qualified. GATE scores are used not just for admission to M.Tech. or other higher education programmes but is also an essential eligibility criterion for recruitment to several PSUs and for PMRF scheme.

