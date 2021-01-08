Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2021 Admit Card: Frequently Asked Questions

Admit card of GATE 2021 will be issued today, December 8, 2021, on the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for GATE 2021 will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. GATE 2021 entrance examination will be held on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, in two shifts and GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be announced on March 22. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is organizing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) this year.

GATE is a national-level exam conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The examination is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

GATE Admit Card 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is GATE 2021 admit card release date and time?

GATE admit card 2021 will be available at the GOAPS portal from today, December 8, 2021. The release time has not been announced by the authorities. Details will be displayed on the official website -- gate.iitb.ac.in.

How to download the GATE 2021 admit card?

To download the GATE admit card, follow these steps:

Go to the GATE 2021 website -- gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the admit card link displayed on the homepage

Login with your details

Submit and download the GATE admit card 2021

Is the GATE admit card alone sufficient to gain entry to the examination centre?

No. Candidates must bring a printout, preferably a colour printout of the downloaded GATE admit card, to the examination venue for verification along with a original and valid photo ID

What is a valid photo ID for GATE 2021 admit card?

No photocopy, scanned copy, or expired document will be accepted by the authorities.

For Indian candidates, following identification cards will be accepted: Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID, College ID, Employee ID and Driving License.

For International candidates, only a valid Passport or government issued ID, College ID, Employee ID will be accepted

Can my GATE 2021 admit card be considered invalid?

The GATE admit card is valid if the candidate's photograph and signature are clear and legible. The photograph on the admit card and that in the photo ID should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination.