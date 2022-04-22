GAT-B/ BET 2022 Exams Tomorrow; Check Admit Card, Syllabus, Important details

  • Home
The candidates who are appearing for GAT-B/BET 2022 can collect their hall ticket from the official websites- nta.ac.in and dbt.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 4:31 pm IST

GAT-B/BET 2022 will be conducted tomorrow, April 23
Image credit: Shutterstock

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology, or GAT-B 2022/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test, or BET 2022 tomorrow, April 23, 2022. The NTA issued the admit card for GAT-B/BET 2022 on April 19, 2022. The candidates who are appearing for the exam can collect their hall ticket from the official websites- nta.ac.in and dbt.nta.ac.in. “Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from the website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in,” NTA on the notice said.

GAT-B is an all India Entrance Examination to test the eligibility of students seeking admissions to DBT supported Post Graduate programmes in Biotechnology and allied areas, at Participating Institutions/Universities in India. DBT supported Post Graduate programmes are M.Sc. Biotechnology, M.Tech. Biotechnology, M.Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology and M.V.Sc. Animal Biotechnology.

BET is conducted for students seeking Doctoral Research Fellowships under the DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) Programme. BET is an All-India computer-based examination which is held once every year. These fellowships are tenable at any recognized university/institution in India where the selected fellow registers for Ph.D. programme.

GAT-B 2022 Syllabus: Direct Link

BET 2022 Syllabus: Direct Link

GAT-B/BET 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022: Important Pointers On Admit Card

  • The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions

  • Candidate may please note that Admit Card will not be sent by post

  • Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein

  • Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages

  • Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference, NTA release mentioned.

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

