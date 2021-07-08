GAT B/BET 2021: Registration Begins, Check Complete Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on August 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 will conclude on July 31, 2021. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA has said adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances. GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on August 14.

Candidates, who desire to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA websites: dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Important Dates: