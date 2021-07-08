  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT B/BET 2021: Registration Begins, Check Complete Schedule Here

GAT B/BET 2021: Registration Begins, Check Complete Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 8, 2021 1:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AICTE To Launch MTech Course In Defence Technology Today
Odisha: Government Official Takes Initiative To Telecast Online Classes On Television
Maharashtra: Teachers Of Civic Schools Take Classes To Students' Home In Aurangabad
Dharmendra Pradhan: All You Need To Know About India's New Education Minister
West Bengal Education Minister Meets VCs On Admission In Undergraduate Courses
Cabinet Reshuffle: Education Ministry Gets 3 Ministers Of State From West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur
GAT B/BET 2021: Registration Begins, Check Complete Schedule Here
GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on August 14
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 will conclude on July 31, 2021. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA has said adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances. GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held on August 14.

Candidates, who desire to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA websites: dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Important Dates:

Duration of Online registration and submission of online application form for GAT-B/BET-2021

7 July to 2021 to 31 July 2021 upto (5 PM)

Last date for submission of examination fee (through credit card/ debit card/net banking & Paytm payment modes upto (11:50 pm)

31 July 2021

Correction in the particulars of application form online only

4 August 2021 to 6 August 2021

Date of examination for GAT-B/BET-2021

14 August 2021 (Saturday)

Duration of examination

180 minutes (3 hours)

Timing of examination

GAT-B

BET

09:00 am to12:00 pm

03:00 pm to 06:00pm

Mode of examination

Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Medium of question paper

English

Syllabus

As prescribed in information bulletin

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE To Launch MTech Course In Defence Technology Today
AICTE To Launch MTech Course In Defence Technology Today
Odisha: Government Official Takes Initiative To Telecast Online Classes On Television
Odisha: Government Official Takes Initiative To Telecast Online Classes On Television
Maharashtra: Teachers Of Civic Schools Take Classes To Students' Home In Aurangabad
Maharashtra: Teachers Of Civic Schools Take Classes To Students' Home In Aurangabad
NEET 2021: NTA Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Exam Date
NEET 2021: NTA Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Exam Date
JEE Main 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Register For Third Session
JEE Main 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Register For Third Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................