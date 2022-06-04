GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link

GAT B and BET 2022 scorecards out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 scorecards and rank cards. Candidates who took GAT B and BET 2022 can now download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET were held on April 23, 2022. To access and download the GAT-B and BET 2021 scorecards, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.

GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions of GAT-B and for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).

GAT-B Score Card And Rank Card: Direct Link

BET 2022 Score Card: Direct Link

How To Download GAT-B, BET 2022 Scorecard

Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in Click on the tab designated for GAT-B score card and rank card and BET-2022 scorecard Enter the application number and password or date birth in the next window. Type in the security pin and press ‘Sign in’. Check the GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard thoroughly. Download and take a print of the GAT B scorecard 2022 and BET 2022 scorecard for future reference

NTA had already declared the GAT B and BET 2022 results on May 25. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B 2022 and BET 2022, can access the results from the mentioned website by submitting their application number and password or date of birth.