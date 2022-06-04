  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link

GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link

NTA GAT-B, BET 2022: To access and download the GAT-B and BET 2021 scorecards, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 3:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Admit Card Released, Exam On April 23
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon
GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link
GAT B and BET 2022 scorecards out
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 scorecards and rank cards. Candidates who took GAT B and BET 2022 can now download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET were held on April 23, 2022. To access and download the GAT-B and BET 2021 scorecards, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.

GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions of GAT-B and for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).

GAT-B Score Card And Rank Card: Direct Link

BET 2022 Score Card: Direct Link

How To Download GAT-B, BET 2022 Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the tab designated for GAT-B score card and rank card and BET-2022 scorecard
  3. Enter the application number and password or date birth in the next window.
  4. Type in the security pin and press ‘Sign in’.
  5. Check the GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard thoroughly.
  6. Download and take a print of the GAT B scorecard 2022 and BET 2022 scorecard for future reference

NTA had already declared the GAT B and BET 2022 results on May 25. Candidates who have appeared for GAT B 2022 and BET 2022, can access the results from the mentioned website by submitting their application number and password or date of birth.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Government Launches New Residential School Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Delhi Government Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
Delhi Government Does Less Work, More Publicity In Education: MoS Annapurna Devi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................