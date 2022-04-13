GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

Image credit: shutterstock.com GAT-B/BET-2022 exam will be held on April 23

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 13 issued intimation slips of examination city for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. "Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on dbt.nta.ac.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website- dbt.nta.ac.in," NTA notification mentioned. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The admit card for the GAT-B/BET 2022 will be issued soon. "The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course," read the NTA statement.

The candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, read the NTA notification.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).