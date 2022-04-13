  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon

GAT-B/BET 2022: GAT-B/BET-2022 exam will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 10:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
GAT B, BET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Issues Advance Intimation Slips Of Exam City; Admit Card To Be Out Soon
GAT-B/BET-2022 exam will be held on April 23
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 13 issued intimation slips of examination city for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. "Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on dbt.nta.ac.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website- dbt.nta.ac.in," NTA notification mentioned. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The admit card for the GAT-B/BET 2022 will be issued soon. "The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course," read the NTA statement.

The candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/011 69227700 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in in case of any difficulty in downloading or discrepancy in the details contained in the advance intimation slip, read the NTA notification.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBE To Offer 14 New DNB/FNB Courses, Application Process Begins From April 15
NBE To Offer 14 New DNB/FNB Courses, Application Process Begins From April 15
University Does Not Impose Food Choices, Zero Tolerance For Violence: JNU Vice-Chancellor
University Does Not Impose Food Choices, Zero Tolerance For Violence: JNU Vice-Chancellor
Samsung Offers Smart School Programme For Navodaya Vidyalaya Students
Samsung Offers Smart School Programme For Navodaya Vidyalaya Students
Manish Sisodia Invites Gujarat CM, Education Minister To Visit Delhi Govt Schools
Manish Sisodia Invites Gujarat CM, Education Minister To Visit Delhi Govt Schools
Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC
Want To Pursue Dual Degrees Simultaneously? Check These Important Guidelines By UGC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................