GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. The last date to apply for the GAT-B and BET 2022 is now April 3, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can apply through the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 11.03.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 31 March 2022 to 03 April 2022,” the NTA said in an official notice.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA said, adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23.

The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GAT B, BET Exams 2022 – How to apply

Visit the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the "GAT-B & BET Registration 2022" link. Enter all the required details, upload documents. Pay the fee and submit the application. Download and take a printout.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).