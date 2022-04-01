  • Home
  • Education
  • GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply

GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply

GAT-B/BET 2022: The last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 is now April 3, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can apply through the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 4:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360
A Guide To Important Scholarships View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Date, Registration Begins At Dbt.nta.ac.in
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check
GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
GAT B, BET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 14
Live
PPC 2022 Live: "India's Parliament Has The Highest Number Of Women Parliamentarians Till Date", Says PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address
GAT-B/BET 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date Till April 3; Here's How To Apply
GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in CBT mode on April 23.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. The last date to apply for the GAT-B and BET 2022 is now April 3, 2022. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can apply through the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 11.03.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 31 March 2022 to 03 April 2022,” the NTA said in an official notice.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate, the NTA said, adding that multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances. GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23.

The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GAT B, BET Exams 2022 – How to apply

  1. Visit the official website – dbt.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "GAT-B & BET Registration 2022" link.
  3. Enter all the required details, upload documents.
  4. Pay the fee and submit the application.
  5. Download and take a printout.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

Suggested For You

Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students
11 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PPC 2022 Live:
Live | PPC 2022 Live: "India's Parliament Has The Highest Number Of Women Parliamentarians Till Date", Says PM Modi
Delhi University Constitutes 7-Member Committee To Draft Guidelines For Extra-Curricular Activity Trials
Delhi University Constitutes 7-Member Committee To Draft Guidelines For Extra-Curricular Activity Trials
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address
Offline Classes Resume In Delhi NCR After 2 Years
Offline Classes Resume In Delhi NCR After 2 Years
NEET 2022 Notification Expected Soon; Details on Application Process, Exam Dates
NEET 2022 Notification Expected Soon; Details on Application Process, Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................