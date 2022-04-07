GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held on April 23.

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 application correction window on Thursday, April 7. Candidates who want to make changes, or corrections, in the GAT-B/BET application forms 2022 can do so through the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. The last date to edit GAT-B and BET 2022 application form is April 8, 2022.

GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GAT-B/BET 2022: How To Make Changes

Visit the official website-- dbt.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "GAT-B/BET-2022 Correction Window" link.

Click on the "Sign In" option.

Enter your application number, password and security code to login.

Make changes in the application form.

Once done, submit the GAT-B/BET-2022 application form.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).