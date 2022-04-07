  • Home
GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 application correction window. The last date to edit GAT-B and BET 2022 application form is April 8.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 6:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held on April 23.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 application correction window on Thursday, April 7. Candidates who want to make changes, or corrections, in the GAT-B/BET application forms 2022 can do so through the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. The last date to edit GAT-B and BET 2022 application form is April 8, 2022.

GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GAT-B/BET 2022: How To Make Changes

  • Visit the official website-- dbt.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "GAT-B/BET-2022 Correction Window" link.
  • Click on the "Sign In" option.
  • Enter your application number, password and security code to login.
  • Make changes in the application form.
  • Once done, submit the GAT-B/BET-2022 application form.

The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology

