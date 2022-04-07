GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
GAT-B/BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 application correction window. The last date to edit GAT-B and BET 2022 application form is April 8.
GAT-B/BET-2022 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
GAT-B/BET 2022: How To Make Changes
- Visit the official website-- dbt.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "GAT-B/BET-2022 Correction Window" link.
- Click on the "Sign In" option.
- Enter your application number, password and security code to login.
- Make changes in the application form.
- Once done, submit the GAT-B/BET-2022 application form.
The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).