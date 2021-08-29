GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Check

NTA) has declared the results of GAT – B, BET 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT – B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021 on its official website- nta.ac.in. Students who appeared for the respective examinations can check their results on the website.

Students will be required to fill in the asked credentials like date of birth (DOB) and application number to log in to the website. NTA released a detailed notice in regard to the declaration of GAT-B, BET result 2021.

Click here to read the official NTA notice.

GAT-B, BET result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website- nta.ac.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘GAT – B 2021 and BET 2021 Score Card’ tab

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Two login options will appear on the screen, choose the suitable one

Fill In the required credentials like date of birth(DOB) and application number

GAT-B, BET result 2021 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result cum score card for future use

GAT – B 2021 and BET 2021 were conducted by the NTA on August 14, 2021. The exams were conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams were held in 51 cities in various regions of India.

NTA released the provisional answer keys for the examination after three days of the exam, on August 17. Students were invited to challenge or raise objections to the answer key on August 17 and 18.