GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

GAT-B result announced

The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results have been declared. Students who appeared for the entrance tests can access their results and download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates. GAT-B and BET were held on August 14, 2021.

GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions of GAT-B and for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).

To check the GAT-B and BET 2021 result and scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.

