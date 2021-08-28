GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

  • Home
Students who appeared for the entrance tests can access their results and download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2021 2:47 pm IST

GAT-B result announced
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results have been declared. Students who appeared for the entrance tests can access their results and download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates. GAT-B and BET were held on August 14, 2021.

GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions of GAT-B and for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).

To check the GAT-B and BET 2021 result and scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.

GAT-B Score Card: Direct Link

How to check the GAT-B result 2021

  • Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard’ tab.
  • On the next window, insert the application number and password or date birth
  • Type in the security pin
  • Submit and access the GAT-B 2021 scorecard
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology
Students Won't Be Forced: Delhi Government On Reopening Of Schools
GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here
Karnataka Entrance Exam, KCET 2021, Begins. Check Bell Timings
IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Develops India’s First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit
Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 6-12 In September
