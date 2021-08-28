GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Students who appeared for the entrance tests can access their results and download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in.
The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results have been declared. Students who appeared for the entrance tests can access their results and download their scorecards at the dbt.nta.ac.in. The GAT-B and BET 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the questions, provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates. GAT-B and BET were held on August 14, 2021.
GAT-B is held for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating institutions of GAT-B and for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF).
To check the GAT-B and BET 2021 result and scorecard, candidates will have to use their application number and password or date of birth.
GAT-B Score Card: Direct Link
How to check the GAT-B result 2021
- Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the ‘GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard’ tab.
- On the next window, insert the application number and password or date birth
- Type in the security pin
- Submit and access the GAT-B 2021 scorecard