Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Today; Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, popularly called as Bapu.
The nation will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti today, October 2. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, popularly called as Bapu. This year, India is celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Schools and universities across the nation will conduct several activities and events for students and teachers to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2022.
October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. It is on June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly announced that it adopted a resolution declaring October 2 to be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence as it on October 2 Mahatma Gandhi, a non-violent freedom fighter was born. The title ‘Father of The Nation’ to Gandhi was given to him by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his struggle for the independence of India.
Here are a few quotes by Bapu on education that every student must know:
Real education has to draw out the best from the boys and girls to be educated
By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit
Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind
I hold that true education of the intellect can only come through a proper exercise and training of the bodily organs, e.g., hands, feet, eyes, ears, nose, etc. In other words, an intelligent use of the bodily organs in a child provide the best and quickest way of developing his intellect
An education which does not teach us to discriminate between good and bad, to assimilate the one and eschew the other, is a misnomer