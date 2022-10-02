  • Home
  • Education
  • Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Today; Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Today; Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, popularly called as Bapu.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2022 10:26 am IST

RELATED NEWS

October 2 Is Also Shastri Jayanti; Know 5 Facts About Lal Bahadur Shastri
5G To Benefit Education Sector In A Big Way: Dharmendra Pradhan
Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech Ideas For Students, Children
Mahatma Gandhi Makes Special Appearance At United Nations; Shares Message On Education
UGC Urges Colleges, Universities To Engage ‘Professor of Practice’
Haryana Government, University of Birmingham Sign Agreement To Establish Centre Of Excellence
Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Today; Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education
Gandhi Jayanti today, October 2
New Delhi:

The nation will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti today, October 2. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, popularly called as Bapu. This year, India is celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Schools and universities across the nation will conduct several activities and events for students and teachers to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2022.

October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. It is on June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly announced that it adopted a resolution declaring October 2 to be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence as it on October 2 Mahatma Gandhi, a non-violent freedom fighter was born. The title ‘Father of The Nation’ to Gandhi was given to him by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his struggle for the independence of India.

Here are a few quotes by Bapu on education that every student must know:

  • Real education has to draw out the best from the boys and girls to be educated

  • By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit

  • Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind

  • I hold that true education of the intellect can only come through a proper exercise and training of the bodily organs, e.g., hands, feet, eyes, ears, nose, etc. In other words, an intelligent use of the bodily organs in a child provide the best and quickest way of developing his intellect

  • An education which does not teach us to discriminate between good and bad, to assimilate the one and eschew the other, is a misnomer

Click here for more Education News
Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi on Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
October 2 Is Also Shastri Jayanti; Know 5 Facts About Lal Bahadur Shastri
October 2 Is Also Shastri Jayanti; Know 5 Facts About Lal Bahadur Shastri
Calicut University Result 2022 Out For BCom, BSc Courses; Direct Link Here
Calicut University Result 2022 Out For BCom, BSc Courses; Direct Link Here
New Designs Of Patna University Admin, Academic Blocks Unveiled On 106th Foundation Day
New Designs Of Patna University Admin, Academic Blocks Unveiled On 106th Foundation Day
5G To Benefit Education Sector In A Big Way: Dharmendra Pradhan
5G To Benefit Education Sector In A Big Way: Dharmendra Pradhan
Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech Ideas For Students, Children
Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech Ideas For Students, Children
.......................... Advertisement ..........................