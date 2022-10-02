Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Today; Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi On Education

Gandhi Jayanti today, October 2

The nation will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti today, October 2. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, popularly called as Bapu. This year, India is celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Schools and universities across the nation will conduct several activities and events for students and teachers to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2022.

October 2 is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. It is on June 15, 2007, the UN General Assembly announced that it adopted a resolution declaring October 2 to be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence as it on October 2 Mahatma Gandhi, a non-violent freedom fighter was born. The title ‘Father of The Nation’ to Gandhi was given to him by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for his struggle for the independence of India.

Here are a few quotes by Bapu on education that every student must know: