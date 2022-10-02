Gandhi Jayanti 2022: JMI Releases Bibliography Containing List Of Over 1500 Books On Mahatma Gandhi

Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) organised a number of programs to commemorate the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The university celebrated this day to signify the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the Independence of India. A book exhibition was also inaugurated by the officiating Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Shakeel at Dr Zakir Husain Library of the university. The Library also put on display some personal letters, papers, and other archival material of Mahatma Gandhi on display in the exhibition.

The JMI also released a bibliography having a list of more than 1500 books on Mahatma Gandhi prepared by Dr. Zakir Husain Library during the event. "Professor Shakeel presided over the main function at Dr Zakir Husain Library which included a lecture on Mahatma Gandhi by Prof. Farhat Nasreen, Kavita path by a student of Department of Hindi, group song by students of Faculty of Education, speech by a student of Department of Social Work and other cultural programs," JMI stated in a release.

Professor Farhat Nasreen, Head, Department of History, JMI delivered a lecture on ‘Mysticism and Mahatma Gandhi’. Professor Nasreen cited in her lecture that Mahatma is strongly stationed in the category of mystics and visionaries who devote their lives to the good of others. "I drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to outline the values of humanity and humanism for which he stood. It was noted that Gandhi ji always preached that we must take pride in our Nation and its priceless culture of Ahimsa and Truth," she said.

Several other programs were also organised today and on October 1 at the department level to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. Department of Sociology, JMI organised an online lecture on "Sustainable Development Goals and the Gandhian Way" by Eminent Sociologist and Retired Professor Anand Kumar on October 1, 2022. He spoke at length about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the importance of the Gandhian method in achieving the same.