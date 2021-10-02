Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Speech Ideas For Students

Check speech ideas based on Gandhi Ji’s ideology that students can deliver today

Today, as we celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, schools and educational institutions will conduct various activities including extempires, speech, skits among others. On this day, students prepare programmes to spread the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi like non-violence and his idea of being self-reliant. Here are some of the speech ideas based on Gandhi Ji’s ideology that students can deliver on this day.

Spread Equality

Mahatma Gandhi always promoted the idea of equality among people. He worked for the upliftment of Harijans and named them as 'children of god'. Students can deliver speeches on this topic and remind the importance of quality in our society.

Non-Violence

Father of nation Mahatma Gandhi always believed in non-violence and he preached to follow non violence his entire life. A speech on this topic can remind people, the importance of following the path of non violence for a better growing society.

COVID-19 And India’s Take

COVID-19 was an unprecedented situation for the entire globe and India’s production of masks, gloves, PPE kit, and medicines helped the entire globe. Students can take this topic and deliver a speech on self reliance and its importance.