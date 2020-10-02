Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 'Swachh Bharat Programme' Observed In IIT Bhubaneswar

To commemorate the 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ was observed at IIT Bhubaneswar on October 2, 2020. The program started at 9:30 a.m. with Prof. R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar offering floral tribute in the presence of faculty, and staff members.

The ‘Swacchta' pledge was administered by the Registrar, after which the Director addressed the gathering.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar in his address said, “Non-violence and Truth are the basic doctrines of Gandhian philosophy. The Mahatma, a great thinker, a philosopher and the father of our nation, continues to be the epitome of great leadership, simplicity. Gandhiji's non-violence and Sathyagraha movement left a remarkable impression worldwide. He urged everybody and IITians, in particular, should continue to derive inspiration from this great personality of the Millennium.”

The celebration is also observed by the United Nations as the “International Day of Non- Violence” that aims to propagate his philosophy and principles.

Various online competitions were organised for the entire IIT Bhubaneswar fraternity through the virtual mode including a film festival focusing on Mahatma Gandhi.

All the students, faculty and staff members at IIT Bhubaneswar participated in the Cleanliness Drive by adhering to all the safety and social distancing parameters in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to clean in the vicinity of the Main gate, workplace and Campus as a part of the “Swachhta hi Sewa”, “Cleanliness is Service” campaign.