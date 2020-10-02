Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Schools, Universities Celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary Of Mahatma Gandhi

To commemorate the 151st birth anniversary Mahatma Gandhi, schools and universities across the nation will conduct several activities and events for students and teachers ensuring COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

As per CBSE’s instructions, events such as Lecture Series, Home Cleanliness, Elocution, All Faith Prayer, Online Morning Assemblies on Gandhian Philosophy etc. will be organised by the schools up to October 2, 2020.

“To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, schools affiliated to CBSE are advised to conduct activities and events for students and teachers in an appropriate manner ensuring their participation from their homes due to the COVID-19 situation,” read the official notification.

The activities undertaken by the schools will be appropriate to the present COVID -19 times, during the entire celebration of Gandhi Jayanti.

PM Modi To Inaugurate VAIBHAV Summit

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit- a platform which brings together overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians, on October 2 at 6:30 pm via video conferencing.

The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development, a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

Celebration at University of Delhi

The Department of Social Work, Delhi University will organise an International Webinar Series on ‘Gandhian Thoughts and Social Work Practice’ today, October 2, 2020, celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The students can tune in at 2 pm to attend the webinar.

Celebration at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jawaharlal Nehru University has been organising ‘Gandhi Saptah’ from September 27 to October 2 on the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi. Activities such as Plantation Drive, Essay Competition, Speech Competition and Cultural programmes will be held throughout the day.

'Follow the Mahatma' campaign planned in the Netherlands

"A 'Follow the Mahatma' campaign to disseminate Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence to school children is also being conducted by the Embassy and the Gandhi Non-Violence Foundation,” it said.

Around 200 students from 13 schools will be visited by volunteers, the statement said. Through lectures and interactive sessions, volunteers will educate students about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and how India won freedom through a non-violence movement, it said.