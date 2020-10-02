Gandhi Jayanti 2020: CBSE Launches Orientation Course On Non-Violent Communication

On the occasion of 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an Orientation Course on Non- Violent Communication has been launched by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in association with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samitii- an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

According to the official notification, “Non-Violent Communication is a powerful tool of effective communication and conflict resolution based on Gandhian Values of Non-Violence, Mutual Respect, Understanding and Compassion.”

Orientation Course on Non- Violent Communication can be joined by the principals, teachers, parents and students of schools affiliated to the CBSE. This course is being offered without any registration fee or course fee.

Orientation Course on Non-Violent Communication: Guidelines of the course

1. Candidates can register using the following links:

Registration link for the principals and teachers https://forms.gle/QAjPAF5tB2hFbAN27

Registration link for the parents and students https://forms.gle/zhR7C8vgqiLHybJ9A

2. Registered candidates will receive the links for the course material and reflective exercises by email from October 10, 2020, onwards.

3. Links to webinars being organised through live streaming will be shared with the registered candidates.

4. Please note that participation in webinars is not a mandatory condition of the course.

5. Once the reflective exercises after study of course material are completed, the candidates will be issued a certificate.