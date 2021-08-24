FYJC Admission 2021: First List Of Cut-Offs On August 27, Says Varsha Gaikwad

  • Home
The first list of cut-offs for admission to first year in junior colleges (FYJC admission 2021) will be displayed on August 27, announced Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad on social media on Tuesday night.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 11:22 pm IST

The first list of cut-offs for admission will be displayed on August 27
New Delhi:

"The allotment list and cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too," the School Education Minister wrote on Twitter.

This round is for FYJC admission in "MMR and areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik". The "MMR '' is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“The allotment list and cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too,” the School Education Minister wrote on Twitter.

This round is for FYJC admission in "MMR and areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik". The "MMR '' is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Status of registrations & eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas is as followed: In the Amravati region, total number of registrations were 10, 673 out of which 8158 applications were accepted; In Mumbai, total number of registrations were 2,37,952 out of which 2,02,058 applications were accepted; In Nagpur region, total number of registrations were 27,239 out of which 19,256 applications were accepted; In Nashik region, total number of registrations were 22,211 out of which 16,753 applications were accepted, and in Pune total 77, 276 applications were filed out of which 59,886 applications were accepted.

In total 3,75,351 registrations were submitted for First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) out of which 3,06,111 applications were accepted.

